Palomino Festival is a brand-new Country music event bringing together new faces like Kacey Musgraves and legends like Willie Nelson. Tickets are on sale now at AXS.com. Our partners at Goldenvoice are furnishing a pair of passes to the festival for one lucky KTLA viewer to win. Text PALOMINO, KACEY or WILLIE to 515151 for your chance to win two VIP passes to the Palomino Festival at Brookside at the Rose Bowl on Saturday, July 9th. With a full lineup of Country and Americana performers, it’s going to be a spectacular summer festival. Message and data rates apply. Good luck!

Or enter using the form below.

KTLA’s ‘short code’ is 515151.

Having trouble seeing or submitting the entry form? Click or tap here to load the entry form in a new window.

Click or tap here for official rules for the “PALOMINO” sweepstakes.

Click or tap here for official rules for the “KACEY” sweepstakes.

Click or tap here for official rules for the “WILLIE” sweepstakes.