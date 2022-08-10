WWE is set to descend on Sofi Stadium next year for WrestleMania 39, “WrestleMania Goes Hollywood,” for two huge nights of live entertainment. Tickets for the big event on April 1st and 2nd of 2023 go on sale Friday, August 12 at 10:00 a.m. Our partners at Sofi Stadium and Hollywood Park are furnishing tickets to the event for some lucky KTLA viewers. Text MANIA or HOLLYWOOD to 515151 for your chance to win a pair of tickets to both nights of WrestleMania 39, April 1st and 2nd, 2023, at Sofi Stadium in Inglewood. Message and data rates apply. The star-studded event will include Roman Reigns, Bianca Belair, Seth ‘Freakin’ Rollins, and many more of your favorite WWE stars. Good luck!

