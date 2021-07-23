You could win VIP tickets to Ohana Encore!

The Ohana Festival, Eddie Vedder’s annual music festival on Doheny State Beach, is coming back in September. There was so much interest that the festival sold out, and now it’s been extended to a second weekend, called “Ohana Encore,” on October 1st and 2nd. Tickets go on sale at 10am on Friday, July 23 at OhanaFest.com. Now, our friends at Live Nation have furnished some tickets for three lucky KTLA viewers. Text OHANA, ENCORE or DOHENY to 515151 for your chance to win a pair of Weekend VIP Admission Passes to Ohana Encore on October 1st and 2nd at Doheny State Beach in Dana Point. Pearl Jam is Headlining both nights, plus Beck, Brandi Carlile, Sleater-Kinney and many more. Message and data rates apply. Good luck!

