Coronavirus – Donate to aid & relief

Coronavirus (COVID-19) is affecting families across Southern California. KTLA 5 is partnering with aid and relief organizations to ask for help from the Greater Los Angeles community. The organizations below seek your help with a donation right now as the demands on their resources grow larger every day. Help those affected get the food and care they need.

Direct Relief- Click here to donate

Direct Relief is responding to COVID-19 across California by providing PPE for health workers, building a medication stockpile and boosting support to safety-net facilities. All donations made through this link will go to support Direct Relief’s emergency response to COVID-19 in California

The Salvation Army – Click here to donate

When you donate, you will help us provide services and assistance to people facing economic hardship. The support of a bag of groceries or spiritual care can go a long way for people facing uncertain times ahead.

Project Angel Food – Click here to donate

Help Project Angel Food deliver meals to those at highest risk for Coronavirus. Clients receive a food kit that includes shelf stable, nutritionally complete meals that are easy to heat and eat.

Feeding America Riverside-San Bernardino – Click here to donate

Feeding America Riverside-San Bernardino is now conducting drive-thru style food distributions to meet the need to feed people while keeping social distance. With that comes the need for additional supplies like boxes, tape, bags, and more to continue to meet the demand. In addition, social distancing has meant that our food bank has had to put a hold on volunteers serving in our warehouse. This means that staff members have now shifted to supporting warehouse efforts while putting administrative duties on hold. Help Feeding America support these efforts with a donation by clicking above, or by texting ENDCOVID19 to 41444. Message and data rates apply.