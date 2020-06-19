Skip to content
Top Stories
California health officials face challenges in tracking COVID-19 infections in protest crowds
Top Stories
Apple closes stores in 4 states amid rising coronavirus infections
California’s mask requirement: Here’s where you need to wear a face covering and who is exempt from new rules
Working moms disproportionately affected by coronavirus pandemic, USC study finds
MMR booster shot could help prevent worst effects of COVID-19, U.S. researchers say
Top Stories
Consumer savings and money expert Andrea Woroch on how to shop and save for store closing deals
Video
Top Stories
Family jobs for every age group with Dr. Damon Korb
Video
Celebrate Father’s Day with Holy Cow BBQ
Video
City of Compton building a national medical model for underserved communities with ‘byeCOVID’ rapid testing
Video
‘I was emotional because I’m from Los Angeles,’ radio host Big Boy on being a 2021 ‘Walk of Fame’ honoree
Video
Top Stories
Breaking: No foul play in Victorville hanging death, family and investigators say
KTLA 5 News at 6
Destination California
Destination California: Route 66
Video
Destination California: Old Sacramento
Video
Family, authorities say video shows Malcolm Harsch’s hanging death in Victorville was an apparent suicide
‘He ran away because he knew what was gonna happen’: Family demands justice for 18-year-old fatally shot by deputies near Gardena
Video
Californians ordered to wear face masks in public after ‘too many people with faces uncovered’: Gov. Newsom
Video
California’s mask requirement: Here’s where you need to wear a face covering and who is exempt from new rules
Nail salons, bars and other businesses start to reopen in L.A. County as reported COVID-19 cases near 80,000
Video
L.A. County allows nail salons, bars, other businesses to reopen Friday
Video
LASD monitoring unconfirmed rumors of possible KKK rally in Lancaster on Friday