Destination California: A little oasis in Santee

It’s a little oasis with seven man-made lakes, 230 known species of birds and cabins that will let you float all your worries away.

The Santee Lakes Recreation Preserve is a recycled water project treating two million gallons of water each day and keeping it from entering our oceans.

There are hiking trails, playgrounds and plenty to fill your vacation agenda on the 190-acre property.

Paddle boats are just one part of the recreational activities. There’s also fishing, camping and so much more.

The reservoir is home to 300 RV sites and 10 cabins, three of them floating on the water.

In the past two years, the preserve has been through $9 million in renovations, complete with a new Tin Fish restaurant and lakeside dock.

Locals are already raving about the fish tacos and the kaboom shrimp burrito.