Destination California: A paraglider’s paradise at Torrey Pines Gliderport

It’s a paraglider’s paradise.

The Gliderport in Torrey Pines is one of the only places in the world with perfect conditions for soaring.

For more than 90 years, this site has been a playground for people experimenting and mastering free flight.

As if flying off a cliff isn’t extreme enough, there’s a new type of experience where you can fly with a feathered friend.

Trying a style of tandem flight that’s only done in two known places in the world, is called parahawking.

An expert in falconry and paragliding from the Total Raptor Experience takes you along with one of his birds to see these animals in action.

For those looking for a different cliffside adventure while keeping their feet on the ground, a few miles north is the Torrey Pines Nature Preserve with 1,500 acres of land and miles of trails with views of the Pacific.