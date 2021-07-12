Destination California: Big Bear’s Mineshaft Coaster and zoo

It’s a mountain getaway with a big adventure.

It’s the only mountain coaster on the West Coast.

Made of steel and hugging into the natural curves of the mountains, this ride is completely controlled by you – so you can take a scenic cruise, or go up to 30 mph.

The Mineshaft Coaster is the latest upgrade at Big Bear Adventure Park, complete with alpine slides, ziplining and water slides in the summer.

Your next stop might be to meet some critters at the Big Bear Zoo — from raccoons and bears to hawks and wolves.

This isn’t your average zoo, but more a sanctuary for local species found injured, orphaned, or rescued from the mountain communities.

Completed in November of 2020, the 5-acre property is the perfect way for the whole family to meet some of the “locals.”

If you’re looking to stay awhile, Big Bear Village is back to life with shops, and buzzing with restaurants.

A staple is the local Himlayan restaurant where the naan is made fresh daily.

And if you’re looking to rest your head after a long day of adventure, the Lodge at Big Bear Lake has suites fit for every mountain enthusiast.