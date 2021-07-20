Destination California: Exotic adventures at the Fresno Chaffee Zoo

Right in the middle of Fresno is a place that will take you on exotic adventures around the world and around California — without ever actually leaving the Central Valley. It’s the Fresno Chaffee Zoo.

You can make your own safari fun at African Adventure. The exhibit has ostriches, cheetahs and a trio of white rhinos that you can see from a distance.

And you can take advantage of the opportunity to get up close to the giraffes at their feeding station.

You can also get up close and feed the stingrays at Stingray Bay.

You’ll encounter a shark or two, but not the kind you would find in the movie “Jaws.”

Be sure to check out the Chaffee Zoo’s homage to the Central Coast at Sea Lion Cove.

The coolest thing about coming down to Sea Lion Cove is that you go underground, so it looks like you are swimming with the sea lions.

You’ll also find some underwater creatures in the reptile house.

But out of the 40 different species, the king cobra and komodo dragon are the big attractions.