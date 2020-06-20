Destination California: Golden Gate Park in San Francisco

Take a trip through the third most-visited park in the United States: San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park.

Along the Great Highway, a breeze from the shores of Ocean Beach has wafted through the Murphy Windmill since 1908.

The windmill is one of the historic bookends to Golden Gate Park, an urban landscape that attracts 24 million visitors a year.

There’s a little bit of everything for everybody. From the modern fine art exhibited at The de Young Museum to the peace and serenity of the Japanese Tea and Botanical Gardens, where the garden trails lead to their own unique mini-adventures.

No need to head to Yosemite National Park — you can find giant redwood trees at the park, too.

“I either walk to the ocean, because I live over on the Sunset side, or I come over here and I walk by the different lakes here, or I walk just to see some green trees,” San Francisco resident Linda Leavitt said.

What makes the Botanical Garden so special is that it’s a place we can all share and you don’t have to break the bank to pay it a visit.

Admission to the garden is free for all visitors on a daily basis from 7:30 a.m. – 9 a.m.

You can get around however you’d like. Walk or hitch a ride with the family, on wheels or with paddles.

Stow Lake is a popular spot for boating, whether you are a novice or a professional. Wrap your mind around the research produced at the California Academy of Sciences. Then just steps away you’ll find the Music Concourse, a soothing place to wind down.

Over the years, the sunken plaza has hosted some of the world’s most-revered performers.

Also, worth a pit-stop is Kezar Stadium, which was once home to the San Francisco 49ers and Oakland Raiders.

You’re almost guaranteed a new experience every time you slow life down a little bit and spend a day at Golden Gate Park.