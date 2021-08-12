Destination California: Long Beach

About 20 miles south of Hollywood sits California’s 7th most populous city: Long Beach.

There’s an adventure waiting to be had — from the East Village to Retro Row for food, music, movie history, and of course, the beach.

The ocean is just two blocks down the street so you can enjoy the 5.5-mile Long Beach path.

There are 11 miles of protected waters where you can kitesurf and jet ski, and you can’t do that in areas without a breakwater.

All of the foodie scenes are great and there are so many unique shops.

There’s Fingerprint Records, 8,000-square-feet specializing in vinyl, books, cassettes, and they’re known for their secret shows. Bands like the Foo Fighters and Dashboard Confessional are known to frequent the shop.

Long Beach has also been a filmmaking mecca since the early 20th century, with too many “Miami stand-in” TV and film credits to count.

The city was founded in 1897, and you should visit in 2021.