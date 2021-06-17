Destination California: Manhattan Beach

California has so many great beaches, it can be tough to choose. But Manhattan Beach stands out for many reasons.

First off, you can get this family-friendly spot from anywhere, since the beach sits south of Los Angeles International Airport and just off the 105 Freeway.

Biking along The Strand is commonplace. Other options: skateboarding, surfing some of the best waves in the area, and, of course, beach volleyball — which was born in Manhattan Beach.

If people-watching is your thing, it’s some of the best.

There’s the pier, shops, and some great places to eat, from pizza to fine dining.

