Destination California: Rent an RV this summer and explore with the family

Are you interested in a new way of traveling?

Consider renting an RV and getting on the road with your family this summer.

RV owner Karin Stiles has owned a 2021 Winnebago Micro Minnie for about six months and has traveled all over California.

“We are three hours from anywhere we want to go, Redwoods, Yosemite, the beach,” Stiles said.

When she isn’t on the road herself, Stiles rents her RV out to anyone who is interested.

You don’t need to be an experienced RV’er; all you need is a driver’s license and a car that can tow your home away from home.

Stiles’ RV sleeps four people and has a full kitchen and bathroom. She charges $145 a night to rent out her RV through RVshare.

There are thousands of RVs to choose from.

RVshare’s CEO says Memorial Day was the largest booking day of all time for the company.

“We have over 100K RVs on the platform and thousands of them available in California, and what we saw is people flocking to RVs, our business more than tripled over last summer and we are continuing to see very robust growth this year as well,” RVshare CEO Jon Gray said.

Renting an RV is a great way to get outdoors and explore your own backyard.