Skip to content
KTLA
Los Angeles
74°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Watch Live 📺
Video
News
Local news
California
Nation/world
Earthquakes
Wildfires
Politics
Food
Entertainment
Technology
Sports
Traffic
Video game news
Podcasts
Get breaking news alerts
Get KTLA newsletters
News tips
Top Stories
Orange County cleared to move into yellow reopening tier
Sex offender suspected of kidnapping, killing 10-year-old Iowa girl after being released from prison early
Charles Grodin, offbeat actor who starred in ‘Midnight Run,’ ‘Beethoven,’ dies at 86
Families cheated by L.A. lawyer Tom Girardi feel added pain of lost settlement money after Indonesia Boeing crash
Coronavirus
How to get vaccinated in SoCal
Latest figures by county
What you can do if you lose work due to COVID-19
Submit a coronavirus-related question, suggest a segment
How you can help
Get breaking news alerts
Top Stories
COVID-19 declines dramatically in California even as normal life returns
Top Stories
Poll: Californians back proof of COVID-19 vaccine or negative test at work, other venues
Top Stories
Biden boosts U.S. commitment to world vaccine sharing
Video
Vaccine hesitancy may hinder Orange County’s July 4 herd immunity goal
L.A. County directs Trader Joe’s, Costco and other chains not to relax mask rules
L.A. County to follow state guidance saying Californians must keep wearing masks indoors
Video
Shows
Morning News
LA Unscripted
5 Live
Off the Clock
Frank Buckley Interviews
California Cooking
Inside California Politics
Friends with Friends
Podcasts
Community
Watch KTLA live
Watch on mobile apps
Watch on smart TVs
Get a copy of a news story
Weather
Contests
News tips
Jobs
Find a job
Post a job
About
News team
Community
Community calendar
News tips
Contact us
Contests
Get KTLA newsletters
TV schedule
Advertise with KTLA
Job openings
Terms of use
Share media with KTLA
Public file and EEO help
Get a copy of a news story
Do not sell my personal information
iOS, Android apps
Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV
KTLA+ FAQ
Search
Search
Search
Entertainment
Charles Grodin, offbeat actor who starred in ‘Midnight Run,’ ‘Beethoven,’ dies at 86
Garcelle Beauvais shares what’s new on ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’
Video
John Michael Higgins on hosting Season 4 of the game show ‘America Says’
Video
Clayne Crawford on starring in the new drama ‘The Killing of Two Lovers’
Video
Lamar Odom speaks out about his recovery in the new documentary ‘Lamar Odom: Reborn’
Close
You have been added to KTLA 5 Entertainment Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE NOW
KTLA 5 Entertainment
SIGN UP
More Entertainment Headlines
‘Master of None’ stars chat all about what’s new on Season 3
Video
Dr. Paul Nassif and Dr. Terry Dubrow on what’s new on the latest season of ‘Botched’
Video
Garret Dillahunt on starring in Zack Snyder’s ‘Army of the Dead’
Video
Former teen star and Brat Pack member Andrew McCarthy shares his ’80s life in new memoir
Video
Orange County Red Cross honors Wahoo’s Fish Taco during annual Heroes Awards
Video
‘Mean Girls’ alum Lacey Chabert on her new Hallmark movie ‘Sweet Carolina’
Video
Hill Harper on the Digital Financial Revolution National Charitable Tour
Video
‘Star Trek’ alum Gates McFadden on hosting the ‘Who Do You Think You Are?’ podcast
Video
What’s to come for the Miss Universe pageant
Video
‘The Facts of Life’ alum Kim Fields on starring in the new Netflix series ‘The Upshaws’
Video
Most Popular
Orange County cleared to move into yellow reopening tier
Charles Grodin, offbeat actor who starred in ‘Midnight Run,’ ‘Beethoven,’ dies at 86
Workers at 2 L.A.-area DMVs accepted bribes to pass unqualified drivers, feds say
Video
Palisades Fire: Arson suspect identified as firefighters make progress against blaze
Man shoots woman when she comes to her door in Alhambra
Video
CHP vehicle window shattered amid dozens of BB gun attacks on 91 Freeway
Video
Sex offender suspected of kidnapping, killing 10-year-old Iowa girl after being released from prison early