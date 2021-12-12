10-year-old Newcomer Daniel Ranieri talks ‘The Tender Bar’ with Dayna Devon

THE TENDER BAR is based on the Pulitzer Prize winning author J.R. Moehringer’s memoir. It is a classic American coming-of-age story set in the 1970s and 80s of J.R., who grew up fatherless but looked to his sharp and charismatic uncle who served as a father figure.

Daniel plays young J.R.

His Uncle Charlie is played by Ben Affleck, mother is played by Lily Rabe and grandfather played by Christopher Lloyd.

This is Daniel’s very first acting role and he was discovered because of a viral video he made, which Jimmy Kimmel saw.

Kimmel subsequently invited him on his show. George Clooney saw him on Kimmel and knew he was right for the role.

This segment originally aired on December 12th, 2021 on the KTLA 5 Weekend Morning News.