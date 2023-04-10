Scene from the trailer of Peter Pan & Wendy. (DIsney)

Disney’s first trailer for the upcoming Peter Pan live-action reboot, Peter Pan & Wendy, dropped on Monday, transporting fans back to Neverland once again.

The film, which is based on both the J.M. Barrie novel and the 1953 Disney animated classic, “introduces Wendy Darling, a young girl looking to avoid boarding school who meets Peter Pan, a boy who refuses to grow up.

“Alongside her brothers and a tiny fairy, Tinker Bell, she travels with Peter to the magical world of Neverland. There, she encounters an evil pirate captain, Captain Hook, and embarks on a thrilling and dangerous adventure that will change her life forever,” Disney says in the film’s synopsis.

Peter Pan & Wendy stars Jude Law as Captain Hook, along with Alexander Molony, Ever Anderson, Yara Shahidi, Alyssa Wapanatâhk, Joshua Pickering, Jacobi Jupe, Molly Parker, Alan Tudyk and Jim Gaffigan.

This will be the ninth official Peter Pan film in the Disney franchise, including Tinker Bell spinoffs, according to hiddenremote.com.

Peter Pan (1953) Peter Pan: Return to Never Land (2002) Tinker Bell (2008) Tinker Bell and the Lost Treasure (2009) Tinker Bell and the Great Fairy Rescue (2010) Tinker Bell and the Secret of Wings (2012) Tinker Bell and the Pirate Fairy (2014) Tinker Bell and the Legend of the NeverBeast (2015) Peter Pan & Wendy (2023)

Peter Pan & Wendy starts streaming April 28 on Disney+.