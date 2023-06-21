The first trailer for Sofia Coppola’s upcoming film “Priscilla” dropped on Wednesday morning.

A24, the independent entertainment company behind “Everything Everywhere All At Once,” released the 46-second video.

The film is based on Priscilla Presley’s memoir “Elvis and Me,” which was written with Sandra Harmon in 1985. It stars Cailee Spaeny as Priscilla and Jacob Elordi as Elvis.

Spaeny is known for her roles in “Mare of Easttown” and “Bad Times at the El Royale.” Elordi famously starred in “Euphoria” and “The Kissing Booth.”

The trailer starts off with Spaeny getting glammed up to achieve that signature Priscilla look of winged-black eyeliner, pinkish lipstick along with the majorly teased black beehive hairstyle.

From there, highlights are shown of Priscilla’s life once she meets The King of Rock ‘n’ Roll.

“Priscilla, what about boys at school? Must be some handsome ones,” a woman, who is assumed to be Priscilla’s mom, asks the teen whose solemn look answers the question.

“When teenage Priscilla Beaulieu meets Elvis Presley at a party, the man who is already a meteoric rock-and-roll superstar becomes someone entirely unexpected in private moments: a thrilling crush, an ally in loneliness, a gentle best friend,” the movie’s synopsis reads. “Through Priscilla’s eyes, Sofia Coppola tells the unseen side of a great American myth in Elvis and Priscilla’s long courtship and turbulent marriage, from a German army base to his dream-world estate at Graceland, in this deeply felt and ravishingly detailed portrait of love, fantasy, and fame.”

Coppola wrote and directed the film.

The trailer ends with Spaeny and Elordi embracing in a kiss portraying Presley’s famous Las Vegas wedding in 1967.

Right now there’s no release date for the film. The trailer teases that it’s “coming soon.”

However, USA Today reports the film is set to drop in October.