The nominations for the 65th annual Grammy Awards have been released.

Beyoncé leads the pack with nine nominations, Kendrick Lamar is second in line at eight nominations, Adele has seven, Brandi Carlile has seven, and Mary J. Blige, DJ Khaled, rapper Future and Harry Styles each have six nominations.

Beyoncé ties her husband Jay-Z’s record as the most nominated artist in Grammys history.

Here is the full list:

Record of the Year

“Don’t Shut Me Down” — ABBA

“Easy On Me” — Adele

“BREAK MY SOUL” — Beyoncé

“Good Morning Gorgeous” — Mary J. Blige

“You And Me On The Rock” — Brandi Carlile featuring Lucius

“Woman” — Doja Cat

“Bad Habit” — Steve Lacy

“The Heart Part 5” — Kendrick Lamar

“About Damn Time” — Lizzo

“As It Was” — Harry Styles

Album of the Year

“Voyage” — ABBA

“30” — Adele

“Un Verano Sin Ti”— Bad Bunny

“RENAISSANCE” — Beyoncé

“Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)” — Mary J. Blige

“In These Silent Days” — Brandi Carlile

“Music Of The Spheres” — Coldplay

“Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers” — Kendrick Lamar

Special — Lizzo

Harry’s House — Harry Styles

Song of the Year

“abcdefu” — GAYLE

“About Damn Time” — Lizzo

“All Too Well” (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film) — Taylor Swift

“As It Was” — Harry Styles

“Bad Habit” — Steve Lacy

“BREAK MY SOUL” — Beyoncé

“Easy On Me” ­— Adele Adkins & Greg Kurstin, songwriters (Adele)

“GOD DID” — DJ Khaled featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, JAY-Z, John Legend & Fridayy

“The Heart Part 5” — Kendrick Lamar

“Just Like That” —Bonnie Raitt

Best New Artist

Anitta

Omar Apollo

DOMi & JD Beck

Samara Joy

Latto

Måneskin

Muni Long

Tobe Nwigwe

Molly Tuttle

Wet Leg

Best Pop Vocal Album

“Voyage” — ABBA

“30” — Adele

“Music Of The Spheres” — Coldplay

“Special” — Lizzo

“Harry’s House” — Harry Styles

Best Dance/Electronic Music Album

“RENAISSANCE”— Beyoncé

“Fragments” — Bonobo

“Diplo” — Diplo

“The Last Goodbye” — ODESZA

“Surrender” — RÜFÜS DU SOL

Best Rock Song

“Black Summer” — Red Hot Chili Peppers

“Blackout” — Turnstile

“Broken Horses” — Brandi Carlile

“Harmonia’s Dream” — The War On Drugs

“Patient Number 9” — Ozzy Osbourne featuring Jeff Beck

Best Alternative Music Album

“WE” — Arcade Fire

“Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You” — Big Thief

“Fossora” — Björk

“Wet Leg” — Wet Leg

“Cool It Down” — Yeah Yeah Yeahs

Best R&B Performance

“VIRGO’S GROOVE” — Beyoncé

“Here With Me” — Mary J. Blige featuring Anderson .Paak

“Over” — Lucky Daye

“Hrs & Hrs” — Muni Long

“Hurt Me So Good” — Jazmine Sullivan

Best R&B Song

“CUFF IT” — Beyoncé

“Good Morning Gorgeous” — Mary J. Blige

“Hrs & Hrs” — Muni Long

“Hurt Me So Good” — Jazmine Sullivan

“Please Don’t Walk Away” —PJ Morton

Best Rap Performance

“GOD DID” — DJ Khaled featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, JAY-Z, John Legend & Fridayy

“Vegas” — Doja Cat

“Pushin P” — Gunna & Future featuring Young Thug

“F.N.F. (Let’s Go)” — Hitkidd & GloRilla

“The Heart Part 5” — Kendrick Lamar

Best Rap Song

“Churchill Downs” — Jack Harlow featuring Drake

“GOD DID” — DJ Khaled featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, JAY-Z, John Legend & Fridayy

“The Heart Part 5” — Kendrick Lamar

“Pushin P” — Gunna & Future featuring Young Thug

“WAIT FOR U” — Future featuring Drake & Tems

Best Country Solo Performance

“Heartfirst” — Kelsea Ballerini

“Something In The Orange” — Zach Bryan

“In His Arms” — Miranda Lambert

“Circles Around This Town” — Maren Morris

“Live Forever” — Willie Nelson

Best Jazz Vocal Album

“The Evening : Live At APPARATUS” — The Baylor Project

“Linger Awhile” — Samara Joy

“Fade To Black” — Carmen Lundy

“Fifty” — The Manhattan Transfer With The WDR Funkhausorchester

“Ghost Song” — Cécile McLorin Salvant

Best Música Urbana Album

“TRAP CAKE, VOL. 2” — Rauw Alejandro

“Un Verano Sin Ti” — Bad Bunny

“LEGENDADDY” — Daddy Yankee

“La 167” — Farruko

“The Love & Sex Tape” — Maluma

Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album

“El Alimento” — Cimafunk

“Tinta y Tiempo” — Jorge Drexler

“1940 Carmen” — Mon Laferte

“Alegoría” — Gaby Moreno

“Los Años Salvajes” — Fito Paez

“MOTOMAMI” — Rosalía

Best American Roots Song

“Bright Star” — Anaïs Mitchell, songwriter (Anaïs Mitchell)

“Forever” — Sheryl Crow & Jeff Trott, songwriters (Sheryl Crow)

“High And Lonesome” — T Bone Burnett & Robert Plant, songwriters (Robert Plant & Alison Krauss)

“Just Like That” — Bonnie Raitt, songwriter (Bonnie Raitt)

“Prodigal Daughter” — Tim O’Brien & Aoife O’Donovan, songwriters (Aoife O’Donovan & Allison Russell)

“You And Me On The Rock” — Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth & Tim Hanseroth, songwriters (Brandi Carlile featuring Lucius)

Best Americana Album

“In These Silent Days” — Brandi Carlile

“Things Happen That Way” — Dr. John

“Good To Be… “— Keb’ Mo’

“Raise The Roof” — Robert Plant & Alison Krauss

“Just Like That…” — Bonnie Raitt

Best Global Music Album

“Shuruaat” — Berklee Indian Ensemble

“Love, Damini” — Burna Boy

“Queen Of Sheba” — Angélique Kidjo & Ibrahim Maalouf

“Between Us… (Live)” — Anoushka Shankar, Metropole Orkest & Jules Buckley featuring Manu Delago

“Sakura” — Masa Takumi

Best Spoken Word Poetry Album

“Black Men Are Precious” — Ethelbert Miller

“Call Us What We Carry: Poems” — Amanda Gorman

“Hiding In Plain View” — Malcolm-Jamal Warner

“The Poet Who Sat By The Door” — J. Ivy

“You Will Be Someone’s Ancestor. Act Accordingly.” — Amir Sulaiman

Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games And Other Interactive Media

“Aliens: Fireteam Elite” — Austin Wintory, composer

“Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn Of Ragnarök” — Stephanie Economou, composer

“Call Of Duty®: Vanguard” — Bear McCreary, composer

“Marvel’s Guardians Of The Galaxy” — Richard Jacques, composer

“Old World” — Christopher Tin, composer

Best Song Written for Visual Media

“Be Alive” from “King Richard” — Beyoncé & Darius Scott Dixson, songwriters (Beyoncé)

“Carolina” from “Where The Crawdads Sing” — Taylor Swift, songwriter (Taylor Swift)

“Hold My Hand” from “Top Gun: Maverick” — Bloodpop® & Stefani Germanotta, songwriters (Lady Gaga)

“Keep Rising (The Woman King)” from “The Woman King” — Angélique Kidjo, Jeremy Lutito & Jessy Wilson, songwriters (Jessy Wilson featuring Angélique Kidjo)

“Nobody Like U” from “Turning Red” — Billie Eilish & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (4*Town, Jordan Fisher, Finneas O’Connell, Josh Levi, Topher Ngo, Grayson Villanueva)

“We Don’t Talk About Bruno” from “Encanto” — Lin-Manuel Miranda, songwriter (Carolina Gaitán – La Gaita, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz & Encanto – Cast)

Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical

Amy Allen

Nija Charles

Tobias Jesso Jr.

The-Dream

Laura Veltz

Best Classical Compendium

“An Adoption Story” — Starr Parodi & Kitt Wakeley; Jeff Fair, Starr Parodi & Kitt Wakeley, producers

“Aspire” — JP Jofre & Seunghee Lee; Enrico Fagone, conductor; Jonathan Allen, producer

“A Concert For Ukraine” — Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor; David Frost, producer

“The Lost Birds” — Voces8; Barnaby Smith & Christopher Tin, conductors; Sean Patrick Flahaven & Christopher Tin, producers

The 65th Grammy Awards returns to Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena on Feb. 5, 2023, and will broadcast live on CBS and stream live and on-demand on Paramount+ from 5-8:30 p.m. PT.