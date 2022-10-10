Ernie Hudson has been on our TV screens for some time now starring in some of our favorite shows like the “Ghostbusters” franchise and now he is helping bring back the iconic “Quantum Leap.”

Hudson talked about his excitement for the show coming back and him being asked to be a part of it.

“I’m excited for a lot of reasons,” explained the actor. “To see the show come back and to see it have a different sort of iteration 30 years later, there’s been some changes but still paying homage to the original show.”

Hudson plays the character Magic, who is one of the first people who experiences what it is like to be “leaped.”

“It’s a great show, it’s a great cast. I’m just so blessed and happy to be a part of it, I just think it’s very special,” he revealed.

“Quantum Leap” episodes air Monday nights at 10 p.m. on NBC.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Oct. 10, 2022.