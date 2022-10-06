Amy Purdy shared with KTLA’s Sam Rubin her tragic story that ended with an inspiring outcome.

When Purdy was just 19 years old she contracted what she thought was the flu but turned into meningococcal meningitis and was given a less than 2% chance to live.

“I fought for my life,” she said.

Her life was forever changed as she ended up going through multiple surgeries and enduring the damage done to her body because of this illness.

“My life changed forever,” said Purdy. “I was a passionate snowboarder and my goal was to try to snowboard again and I went on this mission to figure it out and I’m grateful that it took me to amazing places but it was quite a journey to get there.”

She stated you really don’t know how strong you are until you have to be. She explained she had things along the way to focus on the good and being grateful that she was alive.

Now she is back on the snowboard, has been on “Dancing with the Stars,” is an author and now she wants to inspire others by promoting and speaking out about mental health.

“We workout every day for our body and for our physical health and we have to do the same for our mental health,” she explained.

World Mental Health day is Oct. 10 and for all mental health resources, you can visit nexgenmentalhealth.com.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Oct. 6, 2022.