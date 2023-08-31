Rapper 50 Cent accidentally injured a woman when he hurled his broken microphone during his performance at Crypto.com Arena on Thursday night.

The hip-hop artist, whose real name is Curtis Jackson, was in the middle of his concert when he brought out a surprise guest, Los Angeles native rapper, YG.

50 is currently on the road for his Final Lap Tour.

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson attends the world premiere of ‘Nobody’s Fool’ at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on Oct. 28, 2018 in New York, New York. (Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)

When YG’s mic stopped working, the pair swapped out mics.

The “Power” star attempted to get his to work and was given another one.

When that one didn’t work either, 50 ultimately chucked it into the area where audio engineers were working, which was just off to stage left.

Unfortunately, the mic struck a woman in that area.

According to the Neighborhood Talk, it was Power 106’s DJ Bryhana Monegain. Photos obtained by the outlet show Monegain with blood on her face and a laceration on her forehead.

She reportedly went to the hospital after the incident.



The midday radio personality has also reportedly filed a police report against the New York rapper.

TMZ said that 50 is now a suspect in a criminal felony battery report.

The Los Angeles Police Department told KTLA that a radio call was not made about the incident.

Police sources told the site that when he threw the mic, he didn’t intend to strike Monegain. They believe he meant to throw it to crewmembers in the AV area.

However, the victim reportedly told police that the “Get Money” rapper “looked directly at her before” throwing the microphone.

The rapper’s attorney said that wasn’t the case.

“Let’s be very clear, as I told LAPD this afternoon, my client Curtis would never intentionally strike anyone with a microphone,” Scott Leemon, Esq., 50’s lawyer, said. “Anyone saying something different doesn’t have all the facts and is misinformed.”