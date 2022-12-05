Jeff Timmons from the band 98 Degrees is back at it this year with “A Boy Band Christmas” for a special holiday tour.

The band did something similar last year on ABC that ended up being a big hit, and now they are back and better than ever. Drew Lachey and Justin Jeffre from 98 Degrees, Jamie Jones from All-4-One, Erik Michael Estrada of O-Town, and Ryan Cabrera make up this year’s boy band as they sing some of your favorite holiday songs.

You can see Jeff and “A Boy Band Christmas” on Dec. 13 at 8 p.m. at the Yaamava Theater in Highland. Tickets are available here.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Dec. 5, 2022.