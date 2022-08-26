More evidence that Hollywood needs some fresh ideas.

The 1983 holiday classic “A Christmas Story” is getting a sequel, and actor Peter Billingsley will return to his role as the beloved Ralphie.

The sequel is titled “A Christmas Story Christmas” and follows a grown-up Ralphie tackling the holiday season as a dad, Deadline reports.

It’s unknown if a BB gun will be involved, but odds are – yes.

Vince Vaughn is credited as one of the film’s producers, along with Billingsley, Irwin Zwilling, Marc Toberoff, Cale Boyter, and Jay Ashenfelter.

Clay Kaytis will serve as the film’s director.

The film also stars Erinn Hayes, Julianna Layne, River Drosche, RD Robb, Zack Ward, Julie Hagerty, and Scott Scwartz.

This isn’t the first time Hollywood has tried to revive the cult-classic.

In 2012, the straight to DVD movie, “A Christmas Story 2” starred Daniel Stern and Braeden Matthew Lemasters. It followed a 15-year-old Ralphie who wished for a 1939 Mercury Eight convertible for Christmas, but crashed the car before he even owned it.

“A Christmas Story Christmas” is among four other Christmas movies heading to HBO Max this November.

It is set to start streaming on Nov. 17.

Also from the land of retreads, last week we learned that “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” is getting a spin-off.