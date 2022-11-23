A.J. Cook talked about returning for the new reboot “Criminal Minds: Evolution.” She said the show picks up after COVID and talked about some the struggles some of the characters are facing now.

A.J. talked about being able to direct some episodes and said she loves having the opportunity to do that. She said it is a big love fest on set and the whole cast loves to see one another succeed. She also talked about her real life sons playing her on-camera sons, and shared that it is a really unique experience to get to work with them.

“Criminal Minds: Evolution” premieres Nov. 24 on Paramount+.