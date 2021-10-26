A reboot version of ‘4400’ is here and we talk with the new cast

It has been15 years since the original cult classic “4400” aired. Now the reboot is here and Doug Kolk chatted with the new cast members.

“4400” airs Mondays on CW.

Doug Kolk reports for the KTLA 5 news at 10 p.m. on Oct. 24, 2021

