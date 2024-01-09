Rapper A$AP Rocky entered a plea of not guilty in a Los Angeles courtroom on Monday.

The 35-year-old is charged with two felony counts of assault with a firearm for a shooting in Hollywood back in 2021.

The Grammy-nominated artist, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, is accused of firing a gun at his former friend, A$AP Relli.

Rakim Mayers, aka A$AP Rocky, sits during a preliminary hearing in the Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center in Los Angeles, Monday, Nov. 20, 2023. A judge is set to hear evidence Monday against the 35-year-old rap star and father of two children with Rihanna as he decides whether he should stand trial on two felony counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm. He has pleaded not guilty. (Allison Dinner/Pool Photo via AP)

The shooting occurred on Nov. 6, 2021, in the area of Selma and Argyle Avenues, following an argument.

The argument escalated and resulted in the rapper firing a semi-automatic handgun at Relli, who sustained a minor injury, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Police say Mayers ran from the scene with two other people following the shooting.

The bullet grazed the hand of Relli, whose real name is Terell Ephron, according to the Los Angeles Times.

The confrontation was captured by surveillance cameras, the outlet reported.

Prosecutors claim the rapper later fired the gun at the same person in a separate altercation.

In November 2023, Judge M.L. Villar ruled that there was sufficient evidence to take the case to trial, People reported.

Rocky was arrested in 2022 at LAX after vacationing in Barbados with singer Rihanna. The pair now have two children together.

He is currently free on bond while awaiting trial. His next court date is set for March.