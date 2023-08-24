Rapper A$AP Rocky was due in a downtown Los Angeles courtroom on Thursday for a preliminary hearing on felony firearms charges.

The hip-hop artist, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, has been charged in a 2021 shooting in Hollywood.

The shooting occurred on Nov. 6, 2021, following an argument between two acquaintances in the area of Selma and Argyle Avenues.

A$AP Rocky performs during the Bilt Rewards X Wells Fargo Launch Event on March 28, 2022, in New York City. (John Lamparski/Getty Images)

The argument escalated and resulted in the rapper firing a semi-automatic handgun at his former friend, who sustained a minor injury, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Mayers ran from the scene with two other people following the shooting.

Mayers was arrested last year at LAX after vacationing in Barbados with singer Rihanna. The pair now have two children together.

The rapper has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

In 2019, Mayers was found guilty of assault in Sweden and received a conditional sentence, meaning he did not serve any additional jail time.