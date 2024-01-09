Editor’s note: This story was updated to reflect that Aaron Rodgers has won four MVP awards.

The war of words between Aaron Rodgers and Jimmy Kimmel continues.

Rodgers made his weekly appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show” Tuesday afternoon and responded to Kimmel’s scathing monologue from Monday night.

The comedian blasted Rodgers for accusing him of being on Jeffrey Epstein’s client list.

Rodgers explained that their beef began years ago during the height of the pandemic over the NFL star’s controversial opinions about the COVID-19 vaccine.

The four-time MVP clarified his comments, saying that he was referring to the list itself.

“I don’t think he’s the P word,” Rodgers explained. “I wish him the best. Again, I don’t give a s— what he says about me. But, as long as he understands what I actually said, that I’m not accusing him of being on a list. I’m all for moving forward.”

He said he understands how serious those allegations are.

“I totally understand how serious an allegation of pedophilia would be, so for him to be upset about that, I get it.”

Kimmel has not been identified as being on any so-called list.

“I’m not calling him one, no one should, don’t do it in my name. That’s not cool. I’m not about that and I have no love for anybody doing any of that s–t,” Rodgers continued about the rhetoric about Kimmel.

On Monday night, Kimmel slammed the New York Jets quarterback in a seven-minute rant.

The comedian claimed Rodgers was upset with him because he’s made fun of his top-knot hairstyle and his controversial views on the COVID-19 vaccine.

“I’m not one of those people who thinks athletes and members of the sports media should stick to talking about sports,” Kimmel said. “I think Aaron Rodgers has the right to express any opinions he wants to. But saying someone is a pedophile is not an opinion, nor is it trash-talk. Sorry, Pat McAfee.”

Kimmel didn’t stop there.

“A guy who went to community college, then got into Cal on a football scholarship and didn’t graduate, someone who never spent a minute studying the human body, is an expert in the field of immunology,” Kimmel continued. “He put on a magic helmet, and that ‘G’ [referring to the logo on the Packers helmets] made him a genius. Aaron got two ‘As’ on his report card. They were both in the word Aaron, OK?”

In a post to X, formerly Twitter, Kimmel initially responded to Rodgers’ comments claiming he had never met Epstein.

“I’ve not met, flown with, visited, or had any contact whatsoever with Epstein, nor will you find my name on any ‘list’ other than the clearly-phony nonsense that soft-brained wackos like yourself can’t seem to distinguish from reality. Your reckless words put my family in danger. Keep it up and we will debate the facts further in court,” his post read.

Towards the end of Rodgers’ appearance on Tuesday, he wasn’t hopeful that he’s changed anyone’s opinions about him.

“We’ve covered a lot of ground and who knows if we cleared anything up. As for those people who are out there saying stuff, most of them probably don’t want things cleared up anyway,” he explained. “I’m not trying to spread any hate in this world. I’m not asking anybody in my name to attack people. I hope that point got across loud and clear.”