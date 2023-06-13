Lisa Ann Walter is a member of the award-winning “Abbott Elementary” cast and soon she and her castmates could sweep the Emmys.

However, before she starts eyeing awards the actress is paying attention to negotiations between SAG-AFTRA and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP). While writers are still on strike, those in the Directors Guild of America have agreed on a tentative deal.

With all that being said, the “Parent Trap” star believes this is a good time for workers nationally.

“There is a pro-labor movement, that we all are excited to be a part of so people that (who) can’t negotiate high number contracts can get just enough to live on in this very expensive town,” she explained to KTLA 5’s Sam Rubin.

While they are fighting the good fight, at the end of the day everyone wants to get back to work.

“When you’re in this business, you do it for a couple of reasons: we’re deeply narcissistic and want lots of attention and also we love what we do,” she laughed. “I have a job that I absolutely love and I can’t wait to get back to it. As an actor, one of the things we have to be is optimistic and I am.”

When it comes to the success of “Abbott Elementary,” Walters credits the writers.

“We have writers that are young, are diverse, they’re excited about what they’re doing,” she said.

Walters plays the tough but lovable teacher second-grade teacher Melissa Schemmenti. When it came to embodying that character, she didn’t have to look far.

“(I) have a family full of Melissa Schemmentis,” she laughed.

She’s had a bit of an identity crisis playing the Philadelphia educator.

“Being a D.C. native and talking smack about D.C., while pretending to be Philly is all very confusing but love that they embrace me.”

“Abbott Elementary” is streaming now on Hulu.