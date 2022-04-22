Abby Lee Miller joined us live to talk about working on her new documentary about her stay in prison and what viewers can expect from it.

She’s also making her way back to TV with a possible new show. It’s been four years since her cancer diagnosis left her unable to walk, but she is still traveling the world teaching kids how to dance.

She, along with other celebrities including Kym Whitley, Gloria Gaynor and OC Housewife Alum Vicki Gunvalson, are teaming up to fight hunger by partnering with Chef Bruno Serato’s non-profit Caterina’s Club to help feed some of the most vulnerable and underprivileged kids in Southern California.

They are trying to raise a minimum of $50,000. Each $5 donation feeds a family of four. Chef Bruno was just in Tijuana, Mexico feeding Ukrainians who are seeking asylum to enter the U.S.

To learn more about the charity and how you can donate, visit their website or follow them on Instagram.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on April 22, 2022.