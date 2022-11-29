Molly Quinn starred in ABC’s “Castle” drama series that follows the life of a mystery novelist and his plots start to come to life.

Now Quinn has moved from a mystery TV series to a murder mystery podcast “Unlicensed,” which is about two women who have a particular skill set and when they come together they are able to use those skills to look at a case from a different angle that others may not see.

She talked about how well-written and smart the scripts are and how every time she read the script she thought she knew what was going to happen but then something new always came along.

“You never want to take the words for granted,” explained the actress. “You want to be in the story every time you read as if it’s the first time.”

All episodes of “Unlicensed” are available now at audible.com.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Nov. 29, 2022.