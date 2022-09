Abigail Cowen joined us to talk about Season 2 of “Fate: The Winx Saga”. A coming of age tale where young fairies learn to master their powers. Abigail plays a fire fairy called “Bloom” who can control and withstand fire. She joined us from London and reported feeling the somber mood of the British public whilst they are in mourning.

Season two of “Fate: The Winx Saga” is streaming now on Netflix.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on September 16, 2022