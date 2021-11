Adam Pally shared what his kids think about him being an actor. He also talked about his new series “Champaign ILL” and said that he is very proud of the show.

“Champaign ILL” is streaming now on Hulu. Adam is also in Season 2 of “Crossing Swords,” which premieres on Dec. 10 on Hulu.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Nov. 16, 2021.