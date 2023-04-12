Actor Adam Shapiro is known for his roles in “Never Have I Ever” and “Steve Jobs,” but his pretzels have made quite an impact on us here at KTLA 5 News.

He’s the man behind Shappy Pretzel Co.

The business came to life during the stay-at-home period during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Philadelphia native missed the soft pretzels from his hometown so much, he started making his own in his Los Angeles home.

Shapiro and his wife, actress Katie Lowes from “Scandal,” even brought the pretzels to this year’s Academy Awards. They were even snacking on them while on the red carpet.

It turns out, that was all because of the show’s host Jimmy Kimmel.

The comedian is such a fan of the pretzels, he asked Shapiro to make 4,000 to put under every seat at the ceremony.

“He was like ‘How much would that cost?’ I’m like, just get me and Katie on that red carpet. We’re square even,” Shapiro laughed.

As it turns out, Shappy’s business isn’t doing too shabby.

“The business is amazing,” Shapiro exclaimed. “We’re catering at Smorgasburg every Sunday now we are shipping nationwide on GoldBelly, which is very cool.”

The pretzels are now being made at the Diamond Bakery on Fairfax and they’re sold all over town through pop-ups.

Shapiro said the company does pop-ups “every day,” which means they go through about a “few hundred” pretzels each day.

In between making dough with the venture, Shapiro is still acting.

He’s done filming the fourth and final season of “Never Have I Ever.”

“I’m very sad about it because it’s probably one of my favorite jobs I’ve ever had in my life,” he said.

He also appears in the “John Wick” prequel series “The Continental,” which is set to stream on Peacock in September of 2023.

For more about Shappy Pretzel Co, head to their website here.