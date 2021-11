Aidan Quinn talked about portraying Teddy Roosevelt in his new movie, “The American Guest.” He said he did a lot of research on Roosevelt before the movie. He also talked about his upcoming movie with Liam Neeson, “Blacklight.”

“The American Guest” is available now on HBO Max. “Blacklight” is set to drop in theatres in Feb. 2020.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Nov. 1, 2021.