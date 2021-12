Chris Kattan reminisced about his time on “SNL” and shared details about his new film “Famous.”

Chris is doing a Q&A with Scott Mantz, following the world premiere of “Famous” on Thursday, at the Lumiere Music Hall. Tickets are available at LumiereCinemaLA.com. The film hits theaters and video on demand on Friday.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Dec. 7, 2021.