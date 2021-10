Jamie Kennedy talked about his podcast, his comedy tour, and expressed that he is happy live comedy is back. He also shared his feelings on the “Scream” franchise still being around 25 years after the first movie premiered.

“Scream” the 25th Anniversary Edition is available Oct. 19, 2021 on 4K Ultra HD and new remastered Blu-ray. For more information on Jamie’s tour, visit JamieKennedy.com.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Oct. 18, 2021.