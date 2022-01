Marlon Wayans talked about what it was like the film “Respect” with Jennifer Hudson. He also shared why he loves comedy and talked about going back on tour.

Marlon Wayans will be at the Irvine Improv Jan. 24 and 25. For tickets and information, visit MarlonWayansOfficial.com or Improv.com/irvine.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Jan. 21, 2022.