Paul Rodriguez talked about his new movie, “Clifford the Big Red Dog.” He shared how they filmed the scenes with the 10-foot tall animated dog. He said the movie was a lot of fun to make and he is happy to be part of it.

“Clifford the Big Red Dog” is in theaters now, and is available on Paramount+.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Nov. 15, 2021.