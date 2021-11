Chord Overstreet shared details about his current and upcoming projects. He talked about his new Netflix movie with Lindsay Lohan, his new single “Friday Night Lights,” and his new series “Acapulco.”

“Friday Night Lights” comes out Nov. 12. New episodes of “Acapulco” drop Fridays on Apple TV+.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Nov. 5, 2021.