Actor and singer Diego Boneta explains the long process to get into character on ‘Luis Miguel: The Series’

Diego Boneta said that “Luis Miguel: The Series” is the most challenging project he has ever done, as it involved him acting, singing, and producing for the first time. He said the show changed his life and he is so grateful that he was a part of it. Diego shared that it is a bittersweet feeling that the series is ending, but he is excited for the upcoming projects he is working on now.

The third and final season of “Luis Miguel: The Series” is on Netflix now.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Oct. 29, 2021.