Actor and singer Jeremy Shada joined us live to discuss the premiere of DreamWorks’ new animated series “Dragons: The Nine Realms,” streaming now on Hulu and Peacock.

Jeremy also talked about releasing his debut album “Vintage” and heading out on tour in 2022. He will be making a stop at The Moroccan Lounge in Los Angeles on March 22.

Visit Jeremy’s website for more information and tour tickets.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 News at 1 on Dec. 23, 2021.