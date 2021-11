Barry Watson talked about his new Lifetime movie “Highway to Heaven” and said he was very excited to be part of this reboot. He also talked about the collaboration with the angel wings mural project and where you can find angel wings in Los Angeles.

“Highway to Heaven ” premieres at 8 p.m. on Nov. 6 on Lifetime.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Nov. 1, 2021.