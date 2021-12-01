Actor Bradley Whitford shares he is having so much fun performing in “A Christmas Carol”

Bradley Whitford said it was a real honor to play Stephen Sondheim in “Tick, Tick… Boom!” He also said he has never had more fun in his life than he is having in “A Christmas Carol.” Bradley also talked about “Not Going Quietly” and shared the inspiration for the movie.

“Tick, Tick… Boom!” is available now on Netflix. “Not Going Quietly” is also available now on video on demand.

“A Christmas Carol” is at the Ahmanson Theatre until Jan. 1. To purchase tickets, visit CenterTheaterGroup.org.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Dec. 1, 2021.