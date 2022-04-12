Gilbert Gottfried, the actor and stand-up comedian whose unique voice was instantly recognizable, has died after a long illness, his family announced Tuesday.

The “Aladdin” star was 67.

“In addition to being the most iconic voice in comedy, Gilbert was a wonderful husband, brother, friend and father to his two young children,” the family said in a tweet. “Although today is a sad day for all of us, please keep laughing as loud as possible in Gilbert’s honor.”

In addition to his extensive stand up career, Gottfried lent his voice to countless animated films and shows, including the parrot Iago in Disney’s “Aladdin” animated films and TV show, Dr. Bender in “Fairly OddParents” and Kraang Subprime in “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.”

