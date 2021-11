David Ajala said he is excited for all the projects his is working on in the upcoming year. He also talked about Season 4 of ‘”Star Trek: Discovery” and his on-screen romance. He said viewers can expect a “storm” to take place throughout the season.

Season 4 of “Star Trek: Discovery” premieres Nov. 18 on Paramount+.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Nov. 8, 2021.