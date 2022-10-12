Actor Dermot Mulroney was the best friend we always wanted to marry and our favorite wedding date.

Now, he’s flipped the switch and starring in thrillers. His latest project, “Blackwater Lane,” is currently a week into filming across the pond. The film stars Minka Kelly and Maggie Grace.

“I’m making an intriguing thriller murder-mystery at the manor house in England,” he explained to Sam Rubin on the KTLA 5 Morning News.

Mulroney’s latest film out now is called “The Inhabitant,” which is about the descendants of the infamous ax murderer, Lizzie Borden.

“It’s a great combination of family drama, and to some extent- horror, and a coming-of-age teen movie,” Mulroney said.

While we know Mulroney as the on-screen hunk in many films like “My Best Friend’s Wedding” and “The Wedding Date,” the Virginia native has noticed he’s “landed squarely in dad years,” which has exposed him to a new generation of talent.

“When I was working with young actors before, I was one of them,” he laughed. “Now, I really have a lot of respect for how hard actors of all ages work, but really the dedication of these young actors.”

“The Inhabitant” is available on video on demand now.