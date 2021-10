Edi Gathegi talked about his new western, “The Harder They Fall.” He said the cast is tremendous, the story is incredible, and it was an overall great experience to film the movie.

“The Harder They Fall” is playing in select theaters now. The film will make it’s global debut on Netflix on Nov. 3, 2021.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Oct. 26, 2021.