Ernie Hudson talked about meeting the cast of the newest “Ghostbusters” movie and said it was great seeing everyone again. He gave his thoughts on the final season of “Grace and Frankie.” He also explained that it is very fun playing his character L.C. Duncan on “The Family Business.”

Season 3 of “Carl Weber’s The Family Business” premieres Thursday Oct. 14 on BET+.This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Oct. 13, 2021.