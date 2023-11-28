HOLLYWOOD – Former child star Evan Ellingson died from an accidental overdose of fentanyl, the San Bernardino County Sheriff-Coroner told KTLA on Tuesday.

Ellingson, 35, was found dead inside a bedroom at a home in Fontana on Nov. 5.

His father told TMZ it was a sober living home where the former actor had been staying as he worked to overcome drug addiction.

Pictured (L-R) Evan Ellingson as Kyle Harmon and David Caruso as Horatio Caine (Photo by Monty Brinton/CBS via Getty Images)

As a child actor, Ellingson appeared on shows including “General Hospital” and “Mad TV,” and landed an early recurring role on the 2000 Fox sitcom “Titus” as a child version of lead actor Christopher Titus.

Later, Ellingson appeared on “24” playing the nephew of Keifer Sutherland’s Jack Bauer character and portrayed the son of David Caruso’s Horatio Crane on “CSI: Miami” from 2007 to 2010.

He was also well known for his role as Jesse Fitzgerald in the 2009 film “My Sister’s Keeper.”

Overdose deaths involving fentanyl more than tripled from 2016 to 2021 in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.